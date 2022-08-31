Xperi launches TiVo OS

Xperia has announced that it is launching TiVo OS for smart TV manufacturers and the first partnership is with Vestel.

The first Vestel TVs with TiVo OS will start shipping in Europe in 2023, the company is also expected to partner with more manufacturers.

Unlike existing platforms, which are largely built around “walled gardens,” TiVo OS is a first-of-its-kind neutral platform, aimed at giving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) significantly more control over the user experience and helping consumers cut through the clutter of streaming and linear content options with simplified, universal discovery to consumers. With an award-winning content-first experience, global content provider scale and profitable partnership model, Powered by TiVo™ is the ultimate independent smart TV operating system.

“We estimate that nearly 40% of the smart TV market is searching for a truly independent platform like ours, and a supportive industry partner with deep domain expertise,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO, Xperi. “Today, nearly 30 million households worldwide are powered by TiVo through an array of CTV and other partners. We are pleased to have signed our first smart TV partnership for TiVo OS, our embedded operating system and media platform for smart TVs, underlying progress toward our goal of becoming a leading independent TV OS platform supplier.”

