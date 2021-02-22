Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Xioami Mi1 11 smartphone unboxing and hands on (Video)

By

Xioami Mi1 11

The new Xioami Mi 11 smartphone launched in Europe recently and now we get to have a good look at the device and it features.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at this new Snapdragon 888 powered smartphone, it comes with decent specifications for the price.

The handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, you can also choose from 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The device features a 6.81 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and it comes with a range of high end cameras.

The Xioami Mi1 11 features a 108 megapixel main camera, 13 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera.  On the front of the device there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The device also comes with a 4600 mAh battery and 55W fast charging and it retails for around £600 in the UK.

Source Tech Spurt

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.