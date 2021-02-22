Xioami Mi1 11 smartphone unboxing and hands on (Video)

The new Xioami Mi 11 smartphone launched in Europe recently and now we get to have a good look at the device and it features.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at this new Snapdragon 888 powered smartphone, it comes with decent specifications for the price.

The handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, you can also choose from 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The device features a 6.81 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and it comes with a range of high end cameras.

The Xioami Mi1 11 features a 108 megapixel main camera, 13 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The device also comes with a 4600 mAh battery and 55W fast charging and it retails for around £600 in the UK.

Source Tech Spurt

