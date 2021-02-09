Xiaomi Mi 11 launched in Europe

The Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone is launching in Europe, the handset will retail for €749 for the 12GB model and €799 for the 256GB model. The device will be available in a choice of two colors, Horizon Blue and Midnight Grey.

As a reminder the handset come with a 6.81 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels.

The Xiaomi Mi11 features a Snapdragon 888 processor and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB and 256GB of included storage.

Other specifications on the handset include a 108 megapixel main camera, 13 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera. There is also a 4600 mAh battery and 55W fast charging.

Source Engadget

