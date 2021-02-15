Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone gets taken apart

We recently saw a durability test video for the new Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone and now we have another video on the handset.

The new video from JerryRigEverything gives us a look at what is inside the new Mi 11 and also how it is designed.

As a reminder the Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with a 6.81 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB and 256GB of included storage.

The device comes with a 108 megapixel main camera, 13 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera, it also comes with 55W fast charging and a 4600 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 retails for $600 which is impressive considering its specifications and that it comes with the new Snapdragon 888 flagship processor.

