Xiaomi Mi 11 gets durability tested (Video)

The Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone launched recently and now we get to find out how durable the handset is in a new video from JerryRigEverything.

In the video below the new Xiaomi Mi 11 is put through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test, a burn test and a bend test.

As we can see from the video the handset passed the scratch test with scratches appearing at levels 6 and 7, in line with the majority of the devices available at the moment.

The handset showed permanent damage in the burn test, the device also performed OK in the bend test, do it has passed the durability test.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

