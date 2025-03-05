Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The Ultimate Camera Phone

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is a flagship smartphone designed to merge the capabilities of professional cameras with the convenience of mobile devices. Co-developed with Leica, it integrates innovative camera technology with high-performance hardware, aiming to set a new standard in mobile photography. While its imaging and display features are exceptional, certain software quirks and connectivity limitations may narrow its appeal for some users. The video below from Nick Ackerman gives us a look at the new handset.
Camera System: Elevating Mobile Photography
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s defining feature is its advanced camera system, created in collaboration with Leica. At the heart of this system is a 1-inch 200MP main sensor, which delivers remarkable detail and clarity. Complementing this are high-resolution telephoto and ultra-wide lenses, offering a versatile range of shooting options. Key features include:
- 8K video recording for capturing ultra-high-definition footage
- 4K at 120fps for smooth, cinematic slow-motion videos
- 10-bit log recording, allowing greater flexibility in post-production
These capabilities make the Xiaomi 15 Ultra a strong contender for photographers and videographers seeking a portable alternative to traditional DSLR cameras. To further enhance the photography experience, Xiaomi provides a dedicated accessory kit, including a camera grip, lens caps, and DSLR-style controls. However, while the rear camera system is new, the front-facing camera, though functional, lacks the same level of innovation, which may disappoint selfie enthusiasts or vloggers.
Display: Immersive Visuals with Adaptive Technology
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. Its dynamic refresh rate, which adjusts between 1Hz and 120Hz, ensures smooth performance while conserving battery life. Additional highlights include:
- HDR10+ support for enhanced contrast and color accuracy
- A peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, making sure excellent visibility even in bright outdoor conditions
- Specialized modes, such as a reading mode, for a tailored viewing experience
While the display offers an immersive experience, occasional stutters during refresh rate transitions may slightly detract from its overall fluidity. Despite this minor drawback, the screen remains one of the device’s standout features, ideal for streaming, gaming, and professional editing tasks.
Performance: Innovative Hardware with AI Integration
Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Elite chipset, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra delivers top-tier performance. Paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, it handles multitasking and demanding applications with ease. The device runs on Xiaomi’s custom HyperOS, which introduces AI-driven features to enhance usability. Notable software enhancements include:
- Dynamic wallpapers that adapt to environmental conditions
- AI-powered search tools for faster and more intuitive navigation
- Real-time subtitles, improving accessibility for diverse users
Despite its robust hardware and intelligent software, the user experience is not without flaws. Pre-installed bloatware can clutter the interface, and occasional inconsistencies in refresh rate adjustments may frustrate users seeking a seamless experience. These issues, while not deal-breakers, highlight areas where the software could be refined to match the hardware’s excellence.
Battery and Charging: Reliable Power with Rapid Recharging
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is equipped with a 5,410mAh battery, providing sufficient power for a full day of moderate use. However, heavy camera usage or prolonged gaming sessions can deplete the battery more quickly. Charging capabilities are a strong point, with support for:
- 90W wired fast charging, allowing a full charge in under 30 minutes
- 80W wireless fast charging for added convenience
- Battery health features designed to prolong long-term performance
One notable drawback is that the fast charger is sold separately, which may inconvenience users who expect an all-inclusive package. Nevertheless, the charging speeds and battery efficiency make the device well-suited for users with demanding lifestyles.
Design and Build: Aesthetic Meets Functionality
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra combines premium materials with a functional design. Its matte-textured back resists fingerprints, while the prominent camera bump emphasizes its photographic focus. Additional design elements include:
- IP68 water and dust resistance, making sure durability in various environments
- A solid, premium build that feels substantial in hand
However, at 229g, the device is relatively heavy, and its sharp corners may reduce comfort during extended use. While the design is visually striking, these ergonomic concerns could be a consideration for users prioritizing comfort over aesthetics.
Connectivity: Impressive Features with Regional Limitations
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra supports 5G connectivity, making sure fast and reliable network performance in supported regions. However, its limited band compatibility may pose challenges for users in certain areas, particularly in the U.S., where specific 5G bands are required. This limitation could restrict its global appeal, especially for users who rely on extensive 5G coverage for work or travel.
Accessories: Enhancing the Photography Experience
Xiaomi has tailored the 15 Ultra’s accessory ecosystem to cater to photography enthusiasts. Available accessories include:
- A camera grip that doubles as a charger, providing added stability and convenience
- Lens caps to protect the advanced camera system
- Additional tools that replicate professional camera functionality
These accessories enhance the device’s versatility, making it an attractive option for creative professionals who value portability without compromising on quality.
Drawbacks: Areas for Improvement
While the Xiaomi 15 Ultra excels in many areas, it is not without its shortcomings. Key drawbacks include:
- Pre-installed bloatware, which can detract from the software experience
- Occasional stutters in dynamic refresh rate transitions
- Limited 5G band support, potentially affecting usability in certain regions
These issues, though not critical, may influence the decision-making process for users seeking a flawless, all-around smartphone experience.
A Flagship for Photography Enthusiasts
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra stands out as a powerful tool for photography enthusiasts, offering advanced imaging capabilities and a premium display. Its collaboration with Leica and dedicated accessories make it a compelling alternative to professional cameras. However, software inconsistencies, connectivity limitations, and ergonomic concerns may deter users seeking a more general-purpose smartphone. For those prioritizing photography and creative versatility, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is an excellent choice, but its trade-offs should be carefully considered based on individual needs.
Source & Image Credit: Nick Ackerman
