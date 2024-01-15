Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Series smartphones launched

Xiaomi introduced a new range of smartphones at a press event in Bangkok, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Series, and the range includes a total of 5 new smartphones. The new smartphone lineup is made up of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 5G, and Redmi Note 13.

The new Redmi Note 13 Series of smartphones comes with an updated design, new cameras, an improved display, a faster and more efficient processor, and more, you can see more details below.

Engineered to meet diverse photography needs, Redmi Note 13 Series boasts a versatile, upgraded camera system. The pro models, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro, all feature an ultra-high resolution 200MP camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) to capture photographs with unprecedented levels of detail and bring a flagship-level photography experience to users.

Moreover, 2x/4x lossless zoom offers detailed close-ups from a distance and brings the possibility of focusing on individuals in crowds or zooming in on the action.

These advanced camera systems are supported by a large 1/1.4″ sensor and improved image processing, ensuring astounding image quality even in complex and low light conditions. The combination of this sensor, a super-large f/1.65 aperture, and Tetra² pixel (advanced pixel-binning technology) delivers clear and bright pictures even in poor lighting conditions, while the 7P lens with Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) reduces flare and ghosting.

You can find out more details on the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Series of smartphones at the link below, as yet there are no details on the pricing for the individual models.

Source Xiaomi



