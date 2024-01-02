Xiaomi SU7 EV unveiled

Xiaomi is well known for its range of smartphones and tablets and now the company has unveiled a new electric vehicle, the Xiaomi SU7, this is the first of a range of new electric vehicles that Xiaomi has been developing.

This new Xiaomi SU7 is designed to take on electric vehicles from companies like Tesla and Porsche and it looks impressive from the photos and it will be available with a range of power options.

Xiaomi EV’s first product – the highly anticipated Xiaomi SU7, has been “pre-launched,” with its design, performance, range, safety, and other details making global debut. Positioned as a “full-size high-performance eco-technology sedan,” Xiaomi SU7 aims to push the limits of performance, ecosystem, and mobile smart space.

Quoting a sentence of Chinese poetry, “with firm strides we are crossing its summit.” Lei Jun, founder, chairman, and CEO of Xiaomi Group, stated that Xiaomi’s entry into the automotive industry marks a significant leap from the smartphone industry and a crucial step toward closing the loop of the Human x Car x Home smart ecosystem. Lei Jun further expressed that the century-old automotive industry offers little room for maneuvering today: “Xiaomi has decided to invest tenfold, starting from the development of fundamental core technologies, committing to constructing an outstanding vehicle. Through 15 to 20 years of effort, Xiaomi aims to become one of the top five global automakers.”

You can find out more details about the new Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle over at the Xiaomi website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source Xiaomi



