Xiaomi 13 series smartphones launch internationally

The Xiaomi 13 series smartphones were launched in China back in December and now the handsets are launching internationally.

Both the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro are launching internationally, as well as the Xiaomi 13 Lite and the handsets will be available soon.

Xiaomi today unveiled its latest flagship smartphone lineup – Xiaomi 13 Series – to its international markets at a product launch event in Barcelona, Spain. Through in-depth product collaborations between Xiaomi and Leica, as part of the Strategic Partnership in Imaging Technology, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro aim to offer a brand-new smartphone photography experience to its international users. The high-anticipated dual flagship models are proudly co-engineered with Leica and offer Leica professional optical lenses, as well as a host of advanced computational and software capabilities to complete an authentic Leica experience. Other premium features include the latest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 and Xiaomi’s own Surge battery management system, ensuring powerful performances on all fronts.

“I am truly impressed with the Xiaomi 13 Series – it’s a real game changer for me,” said Steve McCURRY, a world-renowned photographer featured in the International Photography Hall of Fame, the first recipient of Leica Hall of Fame Award, and a Leica ambassador, as he expressed his excitement to Xiaomi 13 Series’ international debut.

You can find out more information about the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones and their international launch at the link below.

Source mi





