Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphones unveiled

Xiaomi has unveiled its new flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, and the handsets are launching in China.

Both handsets come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and they come with Leica imaging, you can find out more details below.

Xiaomi unveils Xiaomi 13 Series today at its annual flagship launch event in Mainland China. As the second generation of devices created in collaboration with Leica, Xiaomi 13 Series introduces new optical and computational capabilities with Leica true color imaging, Leica 75mm floating telephoto lens, and offers professional camera features derived from Xiaomi 12S Ultra, including Leica optics and two photographic styles. Sporting a brand new design, Xiaomi 13 Series features powerful performance with the latest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2, as well as Xiaomi’s own Surge battery management system. Xiaomi 13 Series starts from RMB 3,999 in Mainland China official sales channels. Also announced during the launch are MIUI 14 and a host of flagship ecosystem products.

Both Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro feature an all-new minimalistic design language highlighting its powerful technological capabilities.

Created in four classic and captivating colors, White, Black, Flora Green and Mountain Blue, Xiaomi 13 adopts a flat screen with matching flat edges for a clean and strong visual impact on the front. Xiaomi 13 Pro, in contrast, features a double-curved ceramic body for a uniform look that transitions smoothly especially into the camera module. Also available in four colors, Ceramic White, Ceramic Black, Flora Green (Ceramic) and Mountain Blue.

You can find out more information about the new Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphones over at Xiaomi at the link below.

Source Xiaomi





