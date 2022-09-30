Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R smartphone gets official

Xiaomi has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R and the handset comes with a 6.58-inch display that has a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and there is a range of RAM and storage options.

The device comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

The device also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage and it features a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with fast charging.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R smartphone has a range of cameras there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset we have a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back of the device, there is a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset will come in a choice of three different colors, Black, Grey or Blue, and pricing starts at about $154 for the 4GB of RAM and 128GB model. The 6GB of RAM model retails for about $168 and the 8GB of RAM model will cost around $196.

Source GSM Arena



