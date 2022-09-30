Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R smartphone gets official

By

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R

Xiaomi has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R and the handset comes with a 6.58-inch display that has a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and there is a range of RAM and storage options.

The device comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

The device also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage and it features a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with fast charging.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R smartphone has a range of cameras there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset we have a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back of the device, there is a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset will come in a choice of three different colors, Black, Grey or Blue, and pricing starts at about $154 for the 4GB of RAM and 128GB model. The 6GB of RAM model retails for about $168 and the 8GB of RAM model will cost around $196.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets