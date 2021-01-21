XChange V1.0 quick change 3D printer head changer raises over $100,000 via Kickstarter

If you own a 3D printer and would like to change your 3D printing heads with ease, you may be interested in a new accessory called XChange V1.0. Launch via Kickstarter the development team has already raised over $100,000 thanks to nearly 800 backers. Although if you would like to take advantage of earlybird pledges only a few hours remaining on the campaign.

Whether you want to try out new tools or accessories, experiment with multi-material prints, make use of spare parts, or just maximize uptime for your printers, XChange makes it possible. The fast 3D printer head changing system is compatible with virtually any combination of tools and accessories you can imagine, enabling XChange to open up a world of new possibilities, with the printer you already have.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $150 or £110 (depending on current exchange rates). If the XChange campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the XChange 3D printer head changer project checkout the promotional video below.

“XChange is a brand new, hot-swappable tool changing solution for virtually any 3D printer. It enables all types of users, from professionals to those brand new to the world of 3D printing, to quickly and easily change tools with almost no down time. XChange is patent pending, designed and manufactured in the USA by PrinterMods.com. It works by pairing a master assembly, which remains affixed to your machine, with multiple interchangeable tool plates, using a strong magnetic coupling mechanism.”

Works with factory 8-bit and 32-bit motherboards.

motherboards. Natively compatible with MGN12H linear rail systems.

systems. Compatible with V-slot wheels and 2020 extrusion using V-slot add-on.

and 2020 extrusion using V-slot add-on. Planned compatibility with Prusa i3 style machines (will require a printed adapter).

style machines (will require a printed adapter). Compatible with popular ABL using up to 5-wire probes (such as BL Touch ).

using up to 5-wire probes (such as ). XChange is currently intended only for 24V 3D printers .

for . Capable of printing high temperature filaments in enclosures.

filaments in enclosures. Marlin 2.0.X Bugfix compatible – more firmware compatibility coming soon.

High quality electrical connectors connect the master assembly to your 3D printer’s mother board, while each tool assembly has its own PCB with convenient wire-to-board connectors to connect your hot end, fans, extruders, and more.

“We designed XChange to be broadly compatible with most popular 3D printers, printer tools and accessories, while maintaining the smallest, lightest footprint possible. Made by us in the USA, XChange features an anodized aluminum frame, aerospace-grade electrical connectors, and is readily compatible with most existing 3D printers.”

“XChange incorporates an elegant mechanical and electrical connection that enables rapid tool changes using only a single motion. It is comprised of a master mounting assembly featuring a robust magnetic locking mechanism, and one or more interchangeable tool plates for fast swaps between multiple types of tools.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the 3D printer head changer, jump over to the official XChange crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

