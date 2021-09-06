First Xbox Series X Far Cry 6 gameplay featured in This Week on Xbox

Over the weekend Major Nelson has released a new This Week on Xbox news update providing you with all the information on the latest releases and soon to be available Xbox games. In this week’s episode the Xbox team feature on new Xbox console releases such as Song of Iron, Rustler, and The Big Con as well as providing a glimpse at the very first Xbox Series X gameplay from Far Cry 6.

Xbox Series X Far Cry 6 gameplay

Far Cry 6 is currently in the final stages of development by Ubisoft and will be officially launching next month and available to play from October 7th 2021 offering a first person shooter with both single player and multiplayer modes. Far Cry 6 will be available to play on PC PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna and Stadia.

“Far Cry 6 takes place on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, which is inspired by Cuba and described as “the largest Far Cry playground to date” and “a tropical paradise frozen in time”. It is ruled by “El Presidente” Antón Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito), a fascist dictator with full control over the island. Castillo is guiding his son Diego (Anthony Gonzalez), who is unsure of his own future, to follow in his footsteps.”

“Esposito described his character as a leader “trying to empower the people to understand that they need strong leadership now”, but is stuck in the middle of a revolution. Esposito further added that “his father was a dictator before him and he wants to empower the people to take their country back. His goal is to use the resources that they have within the country to survive without allowing outsiders to come in and co-opt their scientists, their intellectual property, all of these things”. Esposito continued that Antón is “trying to empower his son to take up his mantle and really embrace ideas that would allow him to see that soon he will probably be the next leader in this country”

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Major Nelson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals