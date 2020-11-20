Far Cry 6 launch date possibly May 2021

If a Microsoft Store listing is to be believed we can expect the Far Cry 6 game to launch on May 26th, 2021, although Ubisoft has not yet officially confirmed this launch date as yet. The Far Cry 6 game was expected to launch on February 18th, but as with many launch dates at the current time has been pushback. The listing for the game is still available on the Microsoft Store and can even be pre-ordered priced at $60.

Far Cry 6 is the sixth main installment of the Far Cry series and will be playable on PC , PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Stadia.

“In Far Cry 6, players are immersed in the adrenaline-filled, chaotic world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution. Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground. “

Key features of the Far Cry 6 game :

– Dive into a blockbuster experience as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran defending their country from a tyrant’s rule. Join the revolution to push back against the oppressive regime of dictator Anton Castillo and his teenage son Diego, brought to life by Hollywood stars Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad) and Anthony Gonzalez (Coco).

– For the first time in Far Cry, experience a sprawling capital city: Esperanza, the most expansive Far Cry playground to date. Take down Anton in the seat of his power by staying hidden or engaging Anton’s army in an all-out firefight in the streets. From taking the reins of a horse to commandeering a tank, choose your favorite ride to fight against the regime or to just travel Yara in style.

– Jump into the action and chaos of guerrilla combat at the heart of a revolution. Employ an arsenal of unique and surprising new weapons, vehicles, and animal companions in a fight against an unyielding military regime. No guerrilla should go it alone, so pair up with an all-new animal companion like Chorizo, the adorable wiener dog who’s as cute as he is lethal.

