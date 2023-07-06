Geeky Gadgets

The Latest Technology News



Xbox Game Pass games for July 2023

By

Xbox Game Pass games for July 2023

Microsoft has this week unveiled the new Xbox Game Pass games that will be available this month during July 2023. Available from today is Grand Theft Auto V on both Cloud and Console. Offering a chance to step in the shoes of a young street hustler, a retired bank robber, and a terrifying psychopath who find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government, and the entertainment industry.

Help them pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody—least of all each other. Grand Theft Auto V is available to play on Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S.

Xbox Game Pass games July 2023 :

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Enter a realm that blends ancient mythology with traditional Asian aesthetics in Sword and Fairy: Together Forever! Weaving its tale between the three clans of Human, Deity, and Demon, it puts you in command of a memorable party of characters, each with unique personalities, motives, skills, strengths, and weaknesses.

McPixel 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 6
McPixel 3 is a mind-blowing save-the-day adventure that sees the titular wanna-be hero avert one disaster after another at every turn using unconventional yet entertaining methods of mayhem.

Common’hood (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 11
Common’hood is a squatter settlement simulation game with highly customizable base building tools. Gather salvage materials, grow your own food, research new technology, craft new tools, and build a new home. Common’hood invites you to explore and discover unique characters that will go from strangers to family, helping the community overcome the shortage of food and shelter.

Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC) – July 11
Battle in the war-torn environments of a contemporary conflict through a series of intense co-op and PvP multiplayer modes. Feel every bullet and fear every impact in fierce close quarters combat as your team fights toward victory.

Exoprimal (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14
Available on day one with Game Pass: Every month is T. Rex awareness month in Exoprimal! Squad up and take down hordes of dinosaurs in a series of endless wargames run by the artificial intelligence Leviathan. Blending PvE and PvP combat with a variety of objectives and powerful exosuits to pilot, no two matches of Exoprimal play out the same.

Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 18
Available on day one with Game Pass: Dig into the sub-surface, bioluminescent world of a rogue alien planet as you explore and construct sprawling factories in Techtonica. Work alone or in co-op to master automation, gather resources, research new technologies, mold the destructible terrain, establish a base of operations, and uncover long-forgotten secrets.

The Cave (Cloud and Console) – July 18
The Cave is an adventure game from Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion creator Ron Gilbert, and Double Fine Productions, the award-winning studio behind Psychonauts and Brütal Legend. Assemble your team of three from seven unlikely adventurers, each with their own unique personalities, and then descend into the mysterious depths.

Source : Xbox News

Filed Under: Gaming News, Top News, Xbox



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.
Geeky Gadgets