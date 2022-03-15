Grand Theft Auto V and Online lands on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Rockstar Games has today launched their ageing Grand Theft Auto V game and Grand Theft Auto V Online versions for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S games. Players who’ve already enjoyed playing the game on the older generation consoles can transfer both GTAV Story Mode progress and GTA Online characters and progression.

New enhancements in the latest versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Online

– Stunning Visuals : Enhanced levels of fidelity and performance with new graphics modes featuring up to 4K resolution, up to 60 frames per second, HDR options, ray tracing, improved texture quality, and more

– Faster Loading :Quicker access to the action as the world of Los Santos and Blaine County load in faster than ever before

– Spatial Sound : Hear the sounds of the world with pinpoint precision: the throttle of a stolen supercar, the rattle of neighboring gunfire, the roar of a helicopter overhead, and more Plus, all-new enhancements to the ever-evolving world of GTA Online, including:

– Exclusive new content : Step into Hao’s Special Works at the Los Santos Car Meet, featuring elite new upgrades and exclusive modifications. Then take these high-performance vehicles into HSW races, new time trials, and more.

– Career Builder : Get started in GTA Online with the tools of the trade. Quickly choose from one of four businesses — Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner — and select from properties, powerhouse vehicles, and weaponry to kick-start your enterprise.

– New Menu Design : Immediately access everything GTA Online has to offer right from the Main Menu, including the latest and most popular updates

– Access to all current and previous updates : Dive into more than 40 massive updates with more to come, featuring everything from the high-stakes hunt for Dr. Dre’s missing music files with Franklin Clinton in The Contract to the high-octane underground street racing action of Los Santos Tuners; Heists on the lush tropical island of Cayo Perico to the nightlife circuit of After Hours and The Diamond Casino & Resort; all available alongside a wide range of races, modes, activities, and social spaces to enjoy solo or with friends — including golf courses, nightclubs, arcades, poolside lounges, and much more.

“When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber, and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government, and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody — least of all each other.”

“Experience GTA Online, a dynamic and ever-evolving online universe for up to 30 players, where you can rise from street-level hustler to become a kingpin of your own criminal empire. Xbox Series X|S players can enjoy new high-performance vehicle upgrades and improvements like the Career Builder as well as all GTA Online gameplay upgrades, expansions, and content released since launch, ready to enjoy solo or with friends.

Pull off daring co-operative Heists, enter adrenaline-fueled Stunt Races, compete in unique Adversary Modes, or hang out in social spaces including nightclubs, arcades, penthouse parties, car meetups, and much more.”

Source : Rockstar Games

