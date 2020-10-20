Rockstar Games acquires Ruffian Games

Rockstar Games has this week announced the acquisition of British game studio Ruffian Games. The developer and team consists of members responsible for creating classics such as Crackdown, Fable II and Project Gotham Racing. Ruffian Games is made up of a large amount of former Realtime Worlds employees, who moved to this studio after the failure of APB: All Points Bulletin, the main cause of Realtime Worlds’ collapse.

” We are incredibly excited to be joining the Rockstar team,” said Billy Thompson, Co-Founder of Ruffian. “Not only do we have the opportunity to work on some of the most successful entertainment properties in the world, but Rockstar’s investment in our studio is a great sign for the continued expansion of game development here in Scotland.”

“Founded in 2008 by Gary Liddon and Billy Thomson, Ruffian partnered with Microsoft to work on the Crackdown series, and with 343 Industries on Halo: Reach from the Halo Master Chief Collection, among many other projects. Ruffian’s talented team of just over 40 have a depth of development experience that even includes some early Rockstar titles from the Grand Theft Auto and Manhunt series. Both Liddon and Thomson will remain on-board as Co-Studio Directors of Rockstar Dundee.”

Ruffian Games has now been acquired by Take-Two Interactive and became part of Rockstar Games as Rockstar Dundee

Source : TPU : Rockstar Games

