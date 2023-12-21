How to write songs and create music videos using AI

The landscape of music and video production is undergoing a significant transformation, thanks to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). Artists and creators now have the ability to harness AI to bring their imaginative concepts to life in ways that were once thought to be impossible. This shift is opening doors to personalized and innovative content creation, making it simpler for anyone to produce music, write songs and create videos that resonate with their unique style and vision.

At the forefront of this shift is Suno, an AI-powered platform that specializes in creating music compositions and vocals that align with your personal taste. By providing Suno with details about your preferred genre and theme, the tool generates a distinctive piece of music that mirrors your creative intent. This bespoke soundtrack becomes the foundation for your project, setting the tone for the entire production.

Once the music is in place, the next step is to craft a visual narrative for your music video. This is where Playground AI comes into play. It’s a versatile tool that produces images ranging from abstract to realistic, depending on your vision. These images form the basis of your music video’s storyline, ensuring that the visuals are in harmony with the audio.

Bringing these images to life is where animation comes in, and platforms like Pika Labs, RunwayML, and Kaiber offer the tools needed to animate still pictures. These platforms are designed to be user-friendly, allowing creators to add movement and depth to their music videos without needing extensive technical knowledge.

How to write songs using AI

Editing a video to perfection is a complex task. It involves syncing lip movements with lyrics and blending animations seamlessly. This precision is crucial for creating a music video that captivates the audience and provides a seamless viewing experience.

To further improve the quality of your video, you might consider using upscaling tools. These applications can take footage of lower quality and enhance it to a crisp, high-definition standard, giving your music video a polished and professional appearance.

The album cover serves as the visual introduction to your music, and AI now enables you to design eye-catching covers without needing to be a graphic design expert. AI-generated artwork can capture the mood and style of your music, providing an attractive visual for your audience.

Another innovative tool is vocal isolation software. This technology allows you to separate vocals from the background music, enabling you to add new harmonies or layers to your songs, thus enriching the overall sound. It is a free online application that provides you with two tracks after processing a karaoke version of your song (no vocals) and acapella version (isolated vocals). Processing usually takes about 10 seconds.

Exploring the various AI tools available for music video styles and effects can lead to unique and captivating results. AI offers a wide range of creative possibilities, from vintage to modern aesthetics, allowing you to find the perfect match for your music’s tone.

The role of AI in music and video production is expanding the horizons for creative expression. From write songs using AI and generating music with Suno to animating images and refining videos, the tools discussed here offer a comprehensive approach to creating AI-generated songs and music videos. As you explore the diverse styles and effects that AI has to offer, embrace your creativity and discover the ideal combination to fulfill your artistic vision.



