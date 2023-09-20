How to make cinematic AI videos using Pika Labs

If you enjoy creating impressive animations from still images or would like to learn how to create cinematic AI videos using a new tool powered by artificial intelligence. This guide will provide an overview and instructions on using Pika Labs. This innovative AI text-to-video tool is transforming the way videos and animations are created, allowing users to generate high-quality content from simple text prompts. Watch the video below kindly created by Curious Refuge for a comprehensive guide on how to extract the best quality from Pika Labs and create cinematic AI videos.

Pika Labs is currently available in beta access via their Discord server. Once access is granted, users can generate videos by navigating to one of the “#generate” channels on the Pika Labs Discord server. The process is straightforward: users enter their prompt using the “/create” command, followed by a description of their video. For those new to the platform, the “#getting-started” channel is a treasure trove of useful tips, including parameters for adjusting the video’s aspect ratio.

Create cinematic AI videos

One of the standout features of Pika Labs is the ability for users to prompt the action they want to see in the video. This could be anything from slow motion and hair blowing to subtle cloud movement. The tool also allows for customization of frames per second, with the default set at 24 frames per second, the industry standard for film creation.

Camera movement is another area where Pika Labs shines. By typing “-camera” and adding commands such as “pan right”, “zoom in”, or “rotate clockwise”, users can direct the camera movement in their video, adding a professional touch to their creations.

Pika Labs also offers the option to input a cinematic image using mid-journey, which can be opened in the browser for better resolution. This feature, coupled with the ability to convert images into videos directly inside Discord, makes Pika Labs a versatile tool for video creation.

Pika Labs

The platform also allows for the removal of unwanted elements using negative prompts, providing users with greater control over their content. To further enhance the quality of videos, Topaz Video AI can be used for a final quality pass. Users can adjust settings in Topaz Video AI for maximum quality, ensuring their videos meet the highest standards. Finally, Pika Labs encourages users to experiment with different camera tools and motion settings. This allows for a greater range of creativity and innovation in video creation, setting Pika Labs apart from other AI video tools.

Pika Labs is revolutionizing the video creation process, offering a range of features and tools that allow users to create high-quality, cinematic AI videos. With its user-friendly interface and customizable options, Pika Labs is quickly becoming a popular choice for video creators. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a beginner, Pika Labs offers a platform to create, innovate, and bring your vision to life.



