Create promotional videos in minutes with Wondershare Virbo AI Avatar video app

In the realm of digital content creation, Virbo, a product by Wondershare, is making waves. This innovative video creation app has been specifically designed to use the power of artificial intelligence, enabling users to create professional spokesperson videos in almost any language with ease.

Creating professional promotional videos for your business or brand as previously been a large time-consuming and very costly endeavor. Employing professional actors, film crew, video editors, scriptwriters and more to help you create that perfect promotional clip for your social media networks, website or landing page can distract you from your core business. Thankfully Wondershare has created a new AI video creation application that completes all the hard work for you in minutes. Thanks to its utilisation of artificial intelligence to become your director, actor, video editor, scriptwriter and more all in one app.

If you’re wondering how this is even possible, please allow us to take you through the simple process of creating custom professionally presented videos in minutes using Virbo. Convert your marketing scripts into engaging spokesperson videos in a snap. Virbo makes creating videos for marketing, sales, education, or training a seamless process, saving you valuable time and money.

120+ Voices and Languages

Easily convert text into professional videos in over 120 different voices and languages. Generate engaging promotional videos in just a couple of clicks thanks to the AI integration. Virbo is available for both iOS and Android devices and thanks to Wondershare’s Virbo, advance AI technology. Users can create realistic and personalized AI Avatar videos for tutorials, targeting key customers or promoting any products and services your business or brand may offer.

180+ Video Templates

Thanks to the wide range of professional templates included in the Virbo AI Avatar video creation software. Users can quickly create videos for any purpose. With Virbo providing professional results every time in just a few minutes.

The engineers and development team at Wondershare are on a mission to revolutionize the way businesses create and communicate through the power of video. Using AI to enhance your creativity, allowing you to simply enter your script as text, and choose your presenter and Virbo will assist with the rest. Providing a professional video that can be shared almost immediately with your viewers, customers, or followers. Simply pick a template, select an Avatar, upload your script, and let Virbo work its magic.

150+ AI Avatars

If you prefer, Virbo can even help you write the video script, thanks to its AI script generation software. Saving you even more time and providing various presenters in a wide variety of different attires and ethnicities.

Choose from over 180 different video templates and over 150 realistic avatars covering a wide range of ages, styles and languages. Offering users a diverse range of accents and languages to target your audience. Wherever they may be located and even if you don’t speak their particular language yourself.

AI Avatar Video Creator

Use the Virbo artificial intelligent video creation software for training videos, social media videos, marketing videos, e-commerce videos, product reviews, demonstrations and more. The only limit is your imagination and thanks to Wondershare’s development team, the AI Avatar video software will soon be available online for Windows, Mac and Linux with access provided through your favourite browser. Making it even more accessible to users across different platforms.

3 Simple Steps

Personally, I don’t have time to learn complicated video editing software, liaise with actors, write scripts and record video footage. Using Virbo, you no longer need expensive camera setups, actors, film crew or editing suite. Simply allow Virbo to create your videos in just a few clicks whenever you need and jump ahead of your competition.

First, select a template that suits your product or promotional needs. Then select an AI Avatar from over 120 voices and spoken languages to suit your market. Finally, upload your script or let Virbo create one for you.

Then watch as Virbo uses AI to transform your script of words into a video complete with a professional presenter reading and selling your message in any language you choose. Watch the video below for a quick overview of the process and for a glimpse at what can be created using the innovative Virbo AI Avatar video creation software. A free trial is available allowing you to play with the avatars, voices and design process for free on your phone or tablet.

Virbo’s advanced AI technology enables you to swiftly transform your marketing text into captivating spokesperson videos. With Wondershare Virbo, you can effortlessly craft top-tier videos tailored to marketing, sales, training, education, and beyond!

Virbo Free Trial & Pricing

The Virbo AI Avatar video creation app is packed with a wealth of features, making it a versatile tool for content creators, marketers, and businesses alike. Here are some of the standout features that make this application so unique and innovative.

120+ Voices & Languages : Virbo supports a wide range of accents and languages, allowing you to create content that resonates with your target audience, regardless of their geographical location.

: Virbo supports a wide range of accents and languages, allowing you to create content that resonates with your target audience, regardless of their geographical location. 150+ Realistic Avatars : With a selection of over 150 AI avatars, Virbo offers diversity in terms of attire, ethnicity, and age. This means you can customize your video content to reflect the identity of your brand or the preferences of your audience.

: With a selection of over 150 AI avatars, Virbo offers diversity in terms of attire, ethnicity, and age. This means you can customize your video content to reflect the identity of your brand or the preferences of your audience. AI Script Generation : If you would like to improve efficiency in your content creation process, Virbo’s AI script generation feature is a game-changer. It can auto-generate scripts, saving you time on initial drafts and allowing you to focus on refining the content to match your vision.

: If you would like to improve efficiency in your content creation process, Virbo’s AI script generation feature is a game-changer. It can auto-generate scripts, saving you time on initial drafts and allowing you to focus on refining the content to match your vision. 180+ Video Templates: Virbo provides a variety of video templates suitable for different industries. Whether you’re creating marketing videos, product promotions, or tutorial videos, you’ll find a template that fits your needs.

Harness the power of Artificial Intelligence

Staying ahead of your competition is challenging and can be costly. Virbo offers an advantage thanks to its AI integration, which allows you to stay ahead of the curve by creating engaging professional-quality videos in just a few minutes. Removing the complexity, high costs and time-consuming process normally associated with video creation.

So, if you’re looking to generate engaging AI video content in minutes, Virbo is the tool for you. With its advanced AI technology, diverse AI avatars, and a wide range of voices and languages, Virbo is truly a game-changer in the realm of AI video content creation.

Find out more about the groundbreaking Virbo AI Avatar video creation tool, as well as the online version that will launch imminently. The future of video creation is here, and it’s Virbo powered by AI!



