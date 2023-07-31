Opus Clip AI quickly converts long videos into short form content

If you would like to transform YouTube videos into short form content you might be interested in a new artificial intelligence tool that can help automate the process and provides an easy way to transform long videos into viable short videos that can be easily monetized if desired. Not so long ago creating engaging, viral-worthy short videos from long-form content can be a daunting task.

However thanks to the explosion of artificial intelligence the process has now become so much easier and can be even automated allowing you to spend your time on more important aspects of your moneymaking machine. Opus Clip, a generative AI video repurposing tool that revolutionizes the way we create short videos.

Create short video clips

Opus Clip harnesses the power of advanced AI to analyze your long videos, cherry-picking the most engaging parts and seamlessly rearranging them into viral short clips that can stand on their own. This innovative tool leverages big data to analyze your video content in relation to the latest social and marketing trends from major platforms. This data-driven approach ensures that your content is always relevant and engaging.

The upgraded AI Curation feature of Opus Clip works much like a human editor. It first understands the entire video, segments it into chapters, and then selects the most interesting or informative parts to create clips with viral potential. Our internal evaluations show that the new AI Curation produces 63% more sharable clips and is 57% less likely to create incoherent content compared to the current version.

Short videos creation tutorial using Opus Clip

Opus Clip utilizes AI technology to generate short clips from lengthier content, such as podcasts. Once users sign in via Google, they can access a dashboard displaying all their transformed videos and manage them by either deleting old ones or modifying them further. The platform allows users to create these shorts by uploading their videos or simply pasting a YouTube link.

Opus Clip enables users to choose the processing time frame, decide on the clip length and pinpoint pertinent topics. Once the clips are generated, users have the flexibility to edit them by altering the color of words, adding emojis, and adjusting the layout. An array of customization tools are available, including the ability to add a brand template, modify the font, color, stroke and shadow, and incorporate a screen overlay logo.

The platform boasts an AI keywords highlighter and an auto intro caption feature for further enhancements. When their masterpiece is complete, users can save and compile the video in high definition before uploading it onto platforms like YouTube or TikTok. Opus Clip offers various pricing plans including monthly and yearly options with a free trial available without needing a credit card. Premium users get privileged access to a fast queue feature, enabling them to bypass free trial users. Assistance is readily available for all users through the Opus Clip team on Discord.

Features of Opus Clip AI

Once the best clips have been selected, Opus Clip polishes the short videos to make them look on par with the viral clips made by the editing team of Alex Hormozi. The result? High-quality, engaging short videos that are ready to be shared on TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and more. And the best part? All of this is done with just one click!

With Opus Clip, the days of laborious manual video editing are over. The possibilities for effortlessly creating 5x more clips and growing 10x more traction are now a reality. In the near future, video content creation will undergo a revolution with the integration of multi-modal AI capabilities. By simply chatting with Opus Clip, anyone with creative ideas and video footage can effortlessly create engaging social videos.

Opus Clip is not just a tool, it’s a game-changer. It’s time to say goodbye to the tedious task of manual video editing and hello to the future of effortless, AI-powered video content creation. If you are interested in learning more about how you can use Opus Clip and the power of ChatGPT to automate your short form video content creation process check out our previous article.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals