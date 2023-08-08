Create cinematic animations using Runway Gen-2 AI using a single image

In the realm of video creation, the Runway Gen-2 AI tool is revolutionizing the way animations are generated from images created using AI art generators such as Midjourney and other similar services. This innovative AI video creation tool allows users to create high-quality, smooth animations from a single image, opening up a world of possibilities for video creators.

If you would like to learn more about how to create videos using the power of artificial intelligence this guide will take you through the process with help from Curious Refuge who has created a fantastic 10 minute tutorial on how to use Runway Gen-2 and get the best video quality possible. Currently still in its early stages of development the video animation tool requires a little tweaking and will sometimes create amazing animations and others not so good. Check out a quick animation I tried below using an image I created in Midjourney.

Runway Gen-2 AI

The process begins with the selection of an image, which Runway Gen-2 uses as the first frame for the animation. However, to get the maximum quality from Runway Gen-2, it’s crucial to delve into the settings before generating the animation. Here, users can make technical adjustments that significantly enhance the quality of the final product.

Create cinematic videos

While the native resolution from Runway Gen-2 may not be high, there are ways to enhance it. The ‘interpolate’ button, which creates additional frames for smoother animation, should be deselected as Runway Gen-2’s algorithm is not the best for this. Similarly, the ‘upscale’ button, which seems like it would increase resolution, should also be deselected as there are better ways to achieve higher resolution.

One of the key features of Runway Gen-2 is the ‘remove watermark’ option. Although this may require payment to Runway, it is highly recommended for a more professional finish. However, it’s worth noting that the video duration is currently limited to four seconds.

The beauty of Runway Gen-2 lies in its ability to batch the video generation process, allowing multiple images to be processed at once. If the resulting videos don’t meet the user’s creative vision, they can be rerun for better results.

The tutorial then introduces a tool called Topaz Video AI, which can enhance the quality of the videos generated by Runway Gen-2. This tool can upscale the video to 4K, set the output to 24 frames per second, and interpolate frames for smoother animation.

Topaz Video AI also offers options for stabilization, motion de-blur, and slow motion. However, these are not used in the tutorial. The ‘replace duplicate frames’ option should be selected, and the sensitivity set to 10. The video type should be set to ‘Progressive’, and the ‘Proteus’ model is recommended. For more resolution in the final result, the ‘ProRes 422 high quality’ encoder preset is recommended.

In conclusion, Runway Gen-2 is a powerful tool that allows users to create cinematic videos from a single image. With its advanced settings and the ability to fine-tune generations, Runway Gen-2 is truly a game-changer in the world of video creation.

Source: YouTube



