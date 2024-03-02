Save time writing and researching content with ChatGPT

A new AI workflow using ChatGPT has been demonstrated by Skill Leap AI that is capable of significantly reducing the time you spend on content creation tasks, particularly in researching and writing copy. The workflow involves a Chrome extension called Harpa AI, which provides various AI-powered functions to streamline the content creation process.

Once setup the workflow can help you generate summaries, switch between different AI models, and customize the outputs to match your writing style and tone, And best of all the workflow is integrated with ChatGPT. Allowing for seamless transition of content summaries into different formats such as newsletters, video ideas, and YouTube descriptions.

How to use ChatGPT to save time when writing content

One of the standout aspects of this workflow is its flexibility. It’s designed to help you easily transform your content into a variety of formats, whether you’re working on newsletters, video scripts, or YouTube descriptions. This means you can keep your content fresh and interesting, no matter where it’s being published.

But that’s not all. The system also gives you the option to create custom GPTs. This means you can tailor AI models to suit specific types of content or particular tasks. Having this ability to customize is a huge plus, as it lets you produce content that’s not just unique but also perfectly aligned with the goals of your projects.

If you’re eager to dive deeper into the world of AI and content creation, there’s an e-learning platform called Skill Leap AI that offers a detailed course. This course is a treasure trove of information on how to use custom GPTs for automation and a variety of other uses. It’s a great way to get a firm grip on your content creation process and really make it your own.

Step-by-Step Guide

1: Install Harpa AI

Begin by installing the Harpa AI extension from the Chrome Web Store.

Once installed, you’ll notice a new icon appear in your browser’s toolbar, indicating that Harpa AI is ready for use.

2: Content Summarization

Navigate to a webpage you want to create content about. This could be a blog post, an article, or any other form of written content.

Click the Harpa AI icon and select the “Long Summary” option. This will generate an introductory paragraph and a bullet-point summary of the page’s content.

At this stage, you can also choose a different AI model if you wish. Harpa AI allows you to switch between models such as GPT-4, Gemini, or Claud depending on your needs.

3: Refining Content with ChatGPT

After generating the summary, open your ChatGPT account and import the summary. Harpa AI seamlessly connects with ChatGPT, transferring the summarized content directly to your account.

Use ChatGPT to further refine and adapt the summary for your specific content needs, such as a newsletter section or a video script.

4: Utilizing Custom GPTs

For more personalized content creation, you can use custom GPTs. These are specialized versions of ChatGPT that you’ve trained to match your style, tone, or specific content requirements.

Simply type “@” followed by the name of your custom GPT to generate content such as titles, detailed outlines, or entire sections tailored to your preferences.

5: Creating Visual Content

Harpa AI also integrates with DALL-E for visual content creation, such as YouTube thumbnails. You can instruct it to generate images based on your content, enhancing the visual appeal of your work.

For more customized requirements, consider creating a custom GPT for DALL-E, providing it with specific instructions on style, color palettes, and composition.

Tips for Maximizing Efficiency

Experiment with Different Models : Each AI model has its strengths. Experiment to find which one best suits your content type.

: Each AI model has its strengths. Experiment to find which one best suits your content type. Customize Your GPTs : Tailor your ChatGPT and DALL-E models to align with your content creation goals, ensuring consistency in style and tone.

: Tailor your ChatGPT and DALL-E models to align with your content creation goals, ensuring consistency in style and tone. Refine and Iterate: Use the feedback loop between Harpa AI, ChatGPT, and your custom GPTs to continuously refine your content until it meets your standards.

So, what does all this mean for you as a content creator? By embracing this new AI workflow, you’re setting yourself up to work more efficiently. The Harpa AI Chrome extension is your gateway to quickly summarizing content, customizing your writing style, and transitioning smoothly between different content formats.

By adopting these advanced tools and techniques, you’re not just keeping up with the times; you’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in content creation. Whether you’re a blogger, a scriptwriter, or a digital marketer, this AI workflow can help you produce high-quality content that resonates with your audience and sets you apart from the competition. So why not take the leap and see how this AI can transform the way you work?



