Google Colab will soon feature AI coding using Codey

Google Colab, a platform that has been facilitating Python programming since 2017, is set to introduce AI coding features utilizing Google’s advanced code models, Codey. Codey, built on the PaLM 2 model, has been meticulously fine-tuned on a large dataset of high-quality code from external sources to enhance its performance on coding tasks.

The forthcoming features in Colab include code completions, natural language to code generation, and a code-assisting chatbot. The initial focus will be on code generation, a feature designed to enable users to generate larger blocks of code and write entire functions from comments or prompts. This is aimed at reducing the need for writing repetitive code, allowing users to concentrate on more complex aspects of programming and data science.

Write code with Google Colab

In addition to these features, Colab is also integrating a chatbot to assist users with their queries directly within the platform. This feature is expected to simplify the process of seeking help, allowing users to ask questions like, “How do I import data from Google Sheets?” or “How do I filter a Pandas DataFrame?” directly in Colab.

The roll-out of these features will be gradual, with initial access given to Colab users in the United States. The deployment will commence with paid subscribers, followed by an expansion to users of the free tier. Google Colab, used by over 7 million people worldwide, continues its commitment to democratizing machine learning and making it accessible to anyone with an internet connection, including under-resourced groups.

Google has also indicated that more features and improvements are in the pipeline, aimed at enhancing the utility and integration of Colab in data and machine learning workflows.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of writing code:

Source : Google



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals