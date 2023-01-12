During CES 2023 a wealth of new hardware, gadgets and technology was unveiled. Some of which will come to market but many will become vapour wear and never see the light of day get to market. Over the past week we have been publishing many of the mainstream unveils and showcases at the event, however iFixit has set up their own Show Award ceremony for the worst gadgets they found at the Consumer Electronics show this year. Check out the video below to see which gadgets and technologies one the Worst in Show Awards at CES 2023 this year according to iFixit.

Worst in Show Awards CES 2023

When buying technology “One thing that everybody needs to ask themselves…is this company selling something to me, or are they selling me to other people? ” – Cindy Cohn, Executive Director, Electronic Frontier Foundation.

“At the Consumer Electronics show, tech companies announce their upcoming products. The Worst in Show Awards draws attention to the least private, least secure, least repairable, and least sustainable gadgets announced. To present these awards, iFixit is teaming up with Repair.org, PIRG, SecuRepairs, the EFF, Consumer Reports, and JerryRigEverything.”

Source : iFixit





