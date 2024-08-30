World’s fastest AI Inference launched by Cerebras

Cerebras Systems has launched the world’s fastest AI inference solution, Cerebras Inference, setting a new benchmark in the AI industry. This groundbreaking solution delivers unprecedented speeds of 1,800 tokens per second for Llama3.1 8B and 450 tokens per second for Llama3.1 70B, making it 20 times faster than NVIDIA GPU-based solutions in hyperscale clouds. With a starting price of just 10 cents per million tokens, Cerebras Inference offers a 100x higher price-performance ratio for AI workloads.

AI Inference : Unmatched Speed and Accuracy

Cerebras Inference stands out by offering the fastest performance while maintaining state-of-the-art accuracy. Unlike other solutions that compromise accuracy for speed, Cerebras stays in the 16-bit domain for the entire inference run. This ensures that developers can achieve high-speed performance without sacrificing the quality of their AI models.

Key Takeaways World’s fastest AI inference solution

1,800 tokens per second for Llama3.1 8B

450 tokens per second for Llama3.1 70B

20 times faster than NVIDIA GPU-based solutions

Starting price of 10 cents per million tokens

100x higher price-performance ratio

Maintains state-of-the-art accuracy with 16-bit precision

Available in Free, Developer, and Enterprise tiers

Cerebras Inference has been verified by Artificial Analysis to deliver speeds above 1,800 output tokens per second on Llama 3.1 8B and above 446 output tokens per second on Llama 3.1 70B. These speeds set new records in AI inference benchmarks, making Cerebras Inference particularly compelling for developers of AI applications with real-time or high-volume requirements.

Pricing and Availability

Cerebras Inference is available across three competitively priced tiers:

Free Tier: Offers free API access and generous usage limits to anyone who logs in.

Offers free API access and generous usage limits to anyone who logs in. Developer Tier: Designed for flexible, serverless deployment, this tier provides users with an API endpoint at a fraction of the cost of alternatives in the market. Llama 3.1 8B and 70B models are priced at 10 cents and 60 cents per million tokens, respectively.

Designed for flexible, serverless deployment, this tier provides users with an API endpoint at a fraction of the cost of alternatives in the market. Llama 3.1 8B and 70B models are priced at 10 cents and 60 cents per million tokens, respectively. Enterprise Tier: Offers fine-tuned models, custom service level agreements, and dedicated support. Ideal for sustained workloads, enterprises can access Cerebras Inference via a Cerebras-managed private cloud or on customer premises. Pricing for enterprises is available upon request.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Prospects

Cerebras is collaborating with industry leaders like Docker, Nasdaq, LangChain, LlamaIndex, Weights & Biases, Weaviate, AgentOps, and Log10 to drive the future of AI forward. These partnerships aim to accelerate AI development by providing a range of specialized tools at each stage, from open-source model giants to frameworks that enable rapid development.

Cerebras Inference is powered by the Cerebras CS-3 system and its industry-leading AI processor, the Wafer Scale Engine 3 (WSE-3). Unlike graphic processing units that force customers to make trade-offs between speed and capacity, the CS-3 delivers best-in-class per-user performance while offering high throughput. With 7,000x more memory bandwidth than the Nvidia H100, the WSE-3 solves Generative AI’s fundamental technical challenge: memory bandwidth.

Developers can easily access the Cerebras Inference API, which is fully compatible with the OpenAI Chat Completions API, making migration seamless with just a few lines of code. For those interested in exploring more about AI advancements, topics like AI-powered network management, real-time AI applications, and AI development frameworks might be of interest. These areas are rapidly evolving and offer exciting opportunities for innovation and growth.

By offering unmatched speed, accuracy, and cost-efficiency, Cerebras Inference is set to transform the AI landscape, empowering developers to build next-generation AI applications that require complex, multi-step, real-time performance of tasks.



