At the heart of the French Riviera, the Palais des Festivals in Cannes becomes the epicenter of technological innovation as it hosts the World AI Cannes Festival. This event is a crucial convergence point for those passionate about artificial intelligence, offering a space to explore the latest advancements and applications of AI. Here, industry leaders and enthusiasts alike come together to push the boundaries of what’s possible with high-performance computing (HPC).

GIGABYTE, a company known for its technological prowess, is making waves at the festival with its extensive range of GPU servers. With over 70 models on display, these servers are tailored to cater to the growing needs of the French market for sovereign AI Cloud solutions. Attendees have the opportunity to see firsthand how GIGABYTE’s technology enhances Kubernetes deployments across various cloud environments.

World AI Cannes Festival (WAICF) 2024

As part of their exhibition, GIGABYTE is providing visitors with complimentary GPU Cloud credits through their Cloud Service Provider partners. This gesture not only demonstrates their commitment to fostering AI development but also offers tangible benefits to those attending the festival. The versatility of GIGABYTE’s GPU servers is evident in their ability to support a multitude of applications, from AI processing to virtual desktop infrastructure and edge computing. These servers are built to handle diverse workloads with ease. The integration of NVIDIA GPUs plays a crucial role, enabling parallel processing and virtualization that are essential for AI and HPC tasks.

In the realm of GPU Cloud computing, Arkane Cloud is making strides with its focus on rapid VM deployment, scalability, and user experience. Their approach simplifies access to HPC, AI, machine learning, and 3D rendering, making these technologies more accessible and efficient for professionals. Giga Computing Technology, born from GIGABYTE’s innovative spirit, is dedicated to enterprise computing solutions. Their collaborations with leading tech companies ensure that their products are not only at the forefront of technology but also secure, scalable, and sustainable. They cater to a broad spectrum of computing needs, from data analytics to 5G/edge applications, establishing themselves as a comprehensive provider in the cloud computing space.

GIGA POD: The Future of AI Computing in Data Centers

The World AI Cannes Festival offers a glimpse into the future of AI and computing. Companies like GIGABYTE, Arkane Cloud, and Giga Computing are at the forefront of this evolution, developing solutions that meet the ever-changing demands of the industry. Their focus on excellence, security, and environmental responsibility is helping to shape a new era of technology, one that attendees can actively participate in and help shape.



