WordPress 6.0 Arturo rolls out worldwide

Automatic the developer team responsible for creating the awesome WordPress content management system have today released version 6 worldwide making it available to all WordPress users. WordPress 6.0 includes more than 500 enhancements and 400 bug fixes and has been specifically designed to provide users with a more feature rich content creation and site building experience say it is creators.

New features in WordPress 6 include : a Enhanced Writing Experience, Style Switching, More Template Choices, Integrated Patterns, Better List View, Block Locking Controls, Additional Design Tools and more. For a quick two minute overview of what you can expect from the new WordPress 6 release check out the overview video below.

WordPress 6.0

“Expanding Gutenberg into a full site editing experience in WordPress means that all of the problems the community had to address were complex and far-reaching. WordPress 6.0 is an example of the community’s commitment to tackling these tough challenges together. With thoughtful updates to the writing experience, building better block functionality, and adding a new intuitive style switcher, I’m really proud of the work that’s been done in this release to make a great site editing experience.”

“This release includes several updates focused on improving the performance of WordPress. These enhancements cover a range of performance areas including improving the page and post-load speed, reducing the execution time of various query types, caching, navigation menus, and much more.

The performance team working group is an important focus area of the core development team. Accessibility is an integral part of the WordPress mission of fostering an inclusive community and supporting users of all types around the world. With this in mind, WordPress 6.0 includes more than 50 updates specifically focused on enhancing the accessibility of the platform. “

“WordPress 6.0 would not have been possible without the contributions of more than 500 people in at least 58 countries. Their asynchronous coordination to deliver hundreds of enhancements and fixes into a stable release is a testament to the power and capability of the WordPress community.”

