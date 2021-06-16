Day One journal app acquired by WordPress’s Automattic

Automattic the owners of the WordPress.com website and blogging software has this week announced the acquisition of the journaling application Day One. If you have been using the journaling application there is no need to worry as Automattic, is looking to continually expand the features available in the Day One app with features and will remain under the leadership of Paul Mayne, Founder and CEO.

New features being developed for the Day One application include :

– End-to-end encrypted cloud sync

– Rich text formatting with markdown

– Daily prompts

– Journaling templates

– Instagram Importer

– Audio recording with dictation

– Journal via email or text messaging

– Location history

– Physical book printing

“We’re excited to welcome Day One to the Automattic team. Day One is a private journaling app that makes writing for yourself a simple pleasure. A beautifully designed user experience has earned the app prestigious awards including App Store Editor’s Choice, App of the Year, and the Apple Design Award, along with high praise from The New York Times, The Washington Post, Time, Wired, and more.”

“While WordPress.com and Tumblr have you covered for sharing your thoughts with the world, journaling with Day One is just for you. In fact, privacy is at the heart of Day One, thanks to the full end-to-end encryption applied to every entry, in every journal.”

“That doesn’t mean that everything you journal has to stay private, though. When you want to share specific entries – or even entire journals with the world – you can expect seamless integrations with both WordPress.com and Tumblr to do just that. On the flip side of that, importing your favorite content from WordPress.com and Tumblr into Day One is on the near-term roadmap. “

Source : Automattic : 9to5 Mac

