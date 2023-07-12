WONKA Charlie and the Chocolate Factory film starring Timothée Chalamet

Warner Bros. Pictures has this week released a new trailer for the upcoming prequel story to the iconic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory story originally written by Roald Dahl. The upcoming film Wonka film features Timothée Chalamet alongside a star-studded cast that includes Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and Olivia Colman, among others.

Offering viewers an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet (Dune) in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, “chock-full of ideas” and determined to change the world “one delectable bite at a time”.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is one of the best-selling children’s books of all time and the new prequel film stars Timothée Chalamet, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant.

WONKA 2023 film

Based on a screenplay by Simon Farnaby and Paul King, with characters created by Roald Dahl, the film’s executive producers include Michael Siegel, Cate Adams, Rosie Alison, and Tim Wellspring. The creative team behind the scenes features director of photography Chung-Hoon Chung, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Mark Everson, costume designer Lindy Hemming, and composer Joby Talbot. Neil Hannon of The Divine Comedy is also writing original songs for the film.

Proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you’re lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

