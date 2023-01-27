Wolf Pack TV series staring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro and Armani Jackson

If you have been patiently waiting for the new Wolf Pack TV series to premiere on the Paramount+ entertainment streaming service you will be pleased to know that it is now available to start watching and new episodes will drop every Thursday. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline, characters and mysterious creatures hiding in the forest.

The Wolf Pack TV series stars Sarah Michelle Gellar Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray premiered throughout the United States and Canada yesterday and will be available to watch today in Australia, Latin America, and Brazil.

When a raging wildfire descends on California, a mysterious creature hiding out in the forest is awoken and a group of teenagers find their lives changed forever.“

Wolf Pack TV series

After a devastating forest fire, a ranger discovers a litter of wolf cubs. He and his wife soon learn that they are no ordinary wolves. They are both animal and human. Although the young ones try to fit into the human world, their true nature makes the challenges of being teenagers all the more difficult. When one of the pack is kidnapped, the others must draw on both sides of their nature – human and wolf – to find the cunning, the strength, and the courage it takes to rescue her.”

Source : Paramount+





