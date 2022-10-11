Wolf Pack TV series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar teaser trailer and release date

This month during the New York Comic Con 2022 event a new trailer has been released for the upcoming Paramount+ Original series Wolf Pack. The new TV series follows a group of teenagers whose lives are change forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wolf Pack stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

Wolf Pack release date

The new Paramount+ Wolf Pack release date has been set for January 26, 2023 when the first episodes of the new horror TV series will premiere exclusively on the Paramount+ home entertainment service.

As soon as more details, trailer and teasers are released by Paramount+ regards the new original TV series Wolf Pack we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Paramount+



