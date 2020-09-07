Withings ScanWatch launched in Europe

The Withings Scanwatch was announced at CES back in January and now the device has been launched in Europe.

Withings has now received the CE marking for medial devices for the device in Europe and it comes with a medical grade electrocardiogram and akso sleep breathing disturbance detection.

We announced ScanWatch earlier this year to an enthusiastic response. Today, its capabilities to detect heart rhythm disorders as well as to track blood oxygen saturation levels have become even more amplified due to COVID-19,” said Mathieu Letombe, CEO of Withings. “With the CE mark regulatory approval for AFib detection and SpO2 measurement, we are delighted to be able to make ScanWatch available to customers in Europe now, with medical-grade sleep apnea detection coming later this year as well as U.S. availability.”

You can find out more information about the new Withings Scanwatch over at Withing at the link below. The device is now available to buy in the UK for £249.95.

Source Withings

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals