Withings ScanWatch announced at CES 2020

Withings has this week introduced its new smartwatch which is capable of monitoring the health of your heart thanks to its ability to combine both EEG and optical heart-rate. The Withings ScanWatch is available in both a 38 mm and 42 mm edition priced at $249 and $299 respectively And is expected to be made available during Q2 2020. For more details and an overview of the wearable’s features check out the announcement video below.

“Nested in a high-end watch, state-of-the-art medical technology has been carefully selected to create the most health-oriented watch ever offered to the public: combined heart rate and SpO2 sensor, 3 electrodes, and an altimeter featuring a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 30 days.”

“ScanWatch checks heart rate and delivers heart health notifications when heart rate is atypical (too low or high) and if irregular rhythms are detected. Developed with cardiologists, our exclusive algorithm analyzes your heart without disrupting your life. Health Mate provides valuable data that can be used daily or during a doctor’s visit. Data collected via SCANWATCH is computed with our MED.INTELLIGENCE and proprietary algorithms to provide an insightful, understandable, and fully leverageable record.”

Features of the Withings ScanWatch include :

– Our new PMOLED screen is our biggest and brightest yet, for better reading comfort.

– No touchscreen needed: the pressable crown gives you the ability to easily scroll through features.

– All ScanWatch models come with premium Sapphire glass renowned for its strength, durability and scatch-resistance.

– Make low battery anxiety a thing of the past and enjoy freedom from the charger with with a hybrid smartwatch that lasts up to 30 days between charges.

– Stay connected to what matters: ScanWatch will vibrate and display a preview of your smartphone notifications for any app of your choice.

– Start location tracking directly from ScanWatch and then view a map of your workout path for any distance-based activity in the Withings app, Strava, or your favourite partner app. Note: this feature leverages your phone’s GPS.

– ScanWatch automatically detects when you walk, run, sleep, swim, and even workout—without pressing any button.

– ScanWatch will follow you in all your underwater adventures, up to 50 meters—and automatically tracks swimming.

– We chose to equip ScanWatch with standard horns, so you can swap in any wristband that matches your style.

Source: WSW

