Litmor battery home security camera

Litmor is a small battery-powered home security camera that is now available to preorder priced at just $69 for a single camera, or with multiple cameras starting from $135. Available in either black or white the versatile security camera can be mounted in just a few minutes thanks to its 360° mounting system.

Once installed the home security camera is capable of providing real-time 1080p HD footage directly to your smartphone thanks to the companion application which is available for both Android and iOS devices. “Forget blurry, black and white night vision, the 1080p HD Litmor Cam reveals clear and colorful images no matter how dark the environment is. Cystal clear, day and night. With Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you have more control options. You can tell Alexa and Google to turn on and off the lights and the siren. (Video streaming is still developing)”

– Litmor Battery Cam is a rechargeable battery powered home security camera that protects your entire home, inside and outside, day and night, rain and shine.

– With its 360-degree mount system, you can easily install it on any Surfaces around your home.

– Beneath its handful ball-shaped body, it provides all the practical home security functions: 1080 HD live view camera, 92 lumens spotlights, two-way talk, 100 dB built-in siren, customized motion zone, color night vision.

– Install the Litmor App in your Android and iOS smartphone, you can watch live view and talk, listen-in any visitors everywhere in the world. If there is an intruder, the built-in 100 dB siren will help you to send them away.

– It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which makes voice control as option for your convenience.

