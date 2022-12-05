The Witcher Blood Origin TV series trailer

A new trailer has been released by Netflix over the weekend for its upcoming new TV series The Witcher Blood Origin. The Witcher Blood Origin is a prequel to the The Witcher Netflix television series and has been created by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and adapted from The Witcher book series originally by writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

Set to premier later this month on the Netflix streaming service Blood Origin will be available to watch from December 25 2022 and stars Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Minnie Driver, Laurence O’Fuarain, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis and Dylan Moran.

The storyline takes place “1,200 years before the events of The Witcher television series, Blood Origin will depict the creation of the first Witcher, as well as the events leading to the “Conjunction of the Spheres”. It will also explore the ancient Elven civilization before its demise.”

The Witcher Blood Origin

“Taking place in the elven Golden Era, 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. Though they hail from warring clans, Éile and Fjall must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent’s oppressors. But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry sage unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realize they must create a monster in order to defeat one…”

Source : Netflix





