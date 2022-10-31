Henry Cavill leaves The Witcher TV series in season 4

Netflix has announce this week that Henry Cavill will be leaving the Witcher TV series and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth who will take on the role of Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season of the popular The Witcher TV series. Unfortunately no reason for the change has been made by either Netflix or Henry Cavill, who took to Instagram to say the following about the unexpected replacement.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.” – “In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Although the third season of The Witcher has yet to premiere on Netflix the streaming media company has confirmed that in season four Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in the lead role.

The Witcher Blood Origin

Fans of the The Witcher TV series I’ll still waiting for the premier of the third season which is expected to be released sometime during the summer months of 2023. Although a spinoff will also be available to watch on Netflix over the holiday season and is set to premiere on December 25 in the form of The Witcher: Blood Origin. Check out the teaser trailer previously released by Netflix.

“Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher. Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “Conjunction of the Spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. The Witcher: Blood Origin will release in 2022, only on Netflix.”

Source : Netflix



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals