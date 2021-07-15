Tronsmart Apollo Air and Air+ true wireless stereo ANC earbuds from $70

The latest Tronsmart stereo ANC true wireless earbuds feature hybrid noise cancelling technology capable of eliminating up to 35dB in low, mid and high frequencies. The affordably priced wireless earbuds offer three ANC modes available: cVc 8.0 noise cancellation, ANC off so users can listen to the music without being completely isolated and ambient mode, enhancing surrounding outdoor noises great for staying safe when running or cycling.

The wireless earbuds are equipped with six microphones, two feedforward, two feedback and two talk, delivering 360° noise cancelling experience. The feedback microphone reduces noises in a narrow range of frequencies and the feedforward microphone reduces noises in a broader range of frequency. Both earbuds have Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for faster signal transmission and seamless streaming of music. Together with customized graphene drivers and an IP45 rating for rain, sweat and dust protection.

“The Tronsmart ANC true wireless earbuds are powered by a Qualcomm flagship QCC3046 chip with aptX audio decoding enables faster transmission and a lower latency whilst the advanced TWS+ synchronous transmission technology is unlike most earbuds on the market. With other competitive products, the main earbud will receive the signal from the mobile first, then transfer this from the main earbud to the other earbud causing a delay in the sound.

With TWS+, both earbuds will receive the signal from the phone at the same time so there is zero latency between both earbuds. Qualcomm aptX audio decoding technology is another feature on both earbuds with the added feature of aptX Adaptive audio decoding on the Apollo Air+, delivering high resolution, uninterrupted audio.”

Source : Tronsmart

