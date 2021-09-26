Secret wireless security camera with motion detection disguised as a USB charger

If you are looking for a small unobtrusive security camera to protect your home, belongings or business you may be interested in the small but fully featured HD Mask wireless security camera which is now available to purchase priced at just $99 offering you a saving of $100 off the recommended retail price of $199.

The HD Mask is a powerful wireless, streaming, security camera hidden inside a USB charger and requires no batteries features motion detection and provides an easy way for you to monitor locations remotely. Recorded video footage be saved to SD cards for further inspection at a later date or streamed live directly to your smartphone, tablet or computer.

The powerful security camera is hidden inside a USB phone charger which will actually charge your phone as well as capture video footage. Providing a covert way to monitor your home or business. The “HD Mask is loaded with powerful military grade features but it looks and functions exactly like your standard USB phone charger” says it creators.

1080p wireless security camera features include

– Control your camera and view footage using the companion application for Android, iOS and Windows

– Allow friends and family to access the live feed stream

– HD 1080P resolution

– Can be used as a real USB charger

– Wireless streaming capabilities

– Crystal-clear video recording

– Record Seamlessly to Your Phone / Tablet or Device SD Card 24/7

– Set up multiple cameras to capture everything that is going on in a location

“Our powerful HD 1080P security camera is hidden inside a USB phone charger. A gadget so common nowadays, that the HD Mask won’t draw any attention to itself, thanks to its camouflage design. And you can also charge your phone and other devices while it’s recording! “

“We made HD Mask really easy to use: plug it into any outlet and connect it to your device (phone, computer, tablet) seamlessly. You can record right away, in a continuous loop or using MOTION DETECTION when someone is in the room. With high quality HD 1080P, you won’t miss a thing and will be able to stream live remotely at any time, even at night.”

“HD Mask is simply the best USB Camera on the market. We’ve invested in the best camera lens, the best WiFi chip, and the best materials. You can even set up multiple cameras around the home or office to secure the perimeter and monitor everything from your phone. This gives you the monitoring power of expensive CCTV systems, without intrusive or obvious cameras.”

Source : HDMask

