James Bond style wireless hidden camera disguised as a power pack

If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.

Featuring nightvision, motion alerts, lowlight vision and sound recording capabilities the hidden camera is equipped with a 135˚wide-angle lens capable of capturing all the action in your room. Video recordings are stored to a provided SD card and using the companion phone application you can receive notifications when motion is detected.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $99 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“SuperCam is featuring a brand new stand-alone, stealth camera with night vision that is built-onto our previous massive powerbank Super. Easy to use, inconspicuous, portable, all thanks to the popular long-lasting power bank. Ultra-discreet and super portable, no one will know the SuperCam is a camera unless you want them to. Leave it anywhere — as if you simply needed to charge your devices — and start recording HD video & Voice instantly.”

James Bond hidden camera

If the Harbor Dynamics campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Harbor Dynamics hidden camera power pack project view the promotional video below.

“SuperCam can charge 4 devices at the same time with 2 of the highest 100W & 65W Input/Output USB-C PD ports, 22W USB-A QC 3.0 ports and a 10W built in wireless charging pad. 1080P Ultra HD & 135° Wide View With an all-new image sensor the spy camera 8C Pro allows you to see more clearly and more on what is happening in the room. Even in the low light surroundings.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the hidden camera power pack, jump over to the official Harbor Dynamics crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

