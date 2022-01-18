Pixy Mini lightweight powerbank battery pack from $49

If you are in the market for a small, lightweight powerbank battery pack, you may be interested in the Pixy Mini equipped with a 5,000 mAh and a 18W power delivery. The compact battery pack weighs just 98 g or 3.45 ounces and can be charged from flat to 60% in just 30 minutes, all in a form factor that is smaller than a credit card.

Features of the battery pack include the ability to completely recharge your phone from flat to full, fast charging technology, the ability to charge 2 devices simultaneously and more. Now available via Indiegogo the campaign has raised over $250,000 thanks to over 5,000 backers.

Lightweight battery pack

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $49 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Heavy, bulky and “should I?” are the first thoughts that come to our mind when deciding whether or not to leave your home with a power bank.Most modern powerbanks are often heavy, bulky and slow and do not take into consideration the burden of carrying them. That’s why we at Futurizta is excited to introduce the World’s Most Powerful Powerbank For Its Size, Pixy Mini.”

If the Pixy Mini campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Pixy Mini powerbank battery pack project watch the promotional video below.

“You never have to think twice again about which powerbank leaves the home with you. Just slip and slide into your pocket and you won’t even realize it’s there until you need it. Don’t let the design fool you – this little powerhouse offers up to 20W Power Delivery and QC 3.0 technology, it can fast charge most of your devices including your iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel, GoPro, Nintendo Switch, Kindle and much more!”

“Bet you never thought a powerbank smaller than a credit card can provide emergency power to your power-hungry Macbook Air? With Pixy Mini with you anywhere anytime, you can always rely on Pixy Mini as an emergency backup solution for all situations.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the powerbank battery pack, jump over to the official Pixy Mini crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

