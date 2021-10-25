Beatdrop induction wireless phone speaker

Beatdrop is a new phone speaker system that requires no Bluetooth or wired connection to your phone but uses induction technology to help amplify the audio that comes from your phone. The unique desktop phone stand, speaker and amplifier will also wirelessly charge your phone and is now available via Kickstarter. Sometimes the speaker on your phone is not loud enough to project audio from calls at a distance, or you prefer not to have a powerful Bluetooth speaker on your desk. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $69 or £51 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Whether you’re chatting on Facetime, watching a cooking tutorial in the kitchen, or watching TV on your phone, the phone is charging at an ergonomic viewing angle, giving you a more comfortable experience. Keeps powering up your phone, so you don’t have to worry about your battery dying while you are chatting, watching videos or enjoying music. It’s phone case friendly!”

If the Beatdrop crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Beatdrop induction wireless speaker project watch the promotional video below.

“BeatDrop utilizes two overlapping charging coils to maximize the charging area to ensure the phone will charge at full speed in both vertical and horizontal positions. BeatDrop works with all Qi-compatible phones. It’s easy to place your phone down with one hand and charge it fully within 2.5 hours.”

“Another HUGE benefit of BeatDrop is that it holds phones and tablets of any size, even the ones that are much larger than it. Whether it’s iPhone, Samsung, LG or iPad, everything fits. Keep all of your electronics charged in one easy place. BeatDrop charges other devices or accessories through its USB charging port.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the induction wireless speaker, jump over to the official Beatdrop crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

