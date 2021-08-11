Epomaker NT68 65% wireless mechanical keyboard

Epomaker has once again returned to Kickstarter to launch their fourth crowdfunding campaign for their new NT68 65% wireless mechanical keyboard supporting both Mac and Windows operating systems and offering the ability to connect to 3 different devices simultaneously. The hotspot of all design offers a multifunctional, compact design offering the perfect combination between quality construction and customization. A keyboard can be used with laptops, workstations phones and tablets and comes complete with its own carry case and invisible kickstand.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $89 or £65S (depending on current exchange rates). If the Epomaker NT68 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Epomaker NT68 wireless mechanical keyboard project checkout the promotional video below.

“After studying the designs and flaws of most typical mechanical switches, we have developed our innovative switch mechanism. Our new and improved switch design helps reduce the physical wear on the switches while providing a smoother typing experience. Continuing with our previous successful campaign update, we use PBT keycaps for NT68 to provide textured feeling and durability. Our premium PBT keycaps are made through thermal sublimation, meaning the legends will not fade over time. “

“Designed for versatility, the NT68 is available in two distinct modes: wireless and wired. You can connect the keyboard via Bluetooth for wireless connectivity or with the included Type-C USB cable. With Bluetooth 5.1, it seamlessly integrates with your phone, laptop, tablet, and PC. The keyboard utilizes the latest Bluetooth chipset, allowing up to three devices to be connected at once. It can also easily switch between devices for efficient multitasking and speedy performance.”

“The low profile version of the keyboard uses a highly durable ABS keycap material, maintaining excellent durability while keeping the height of the keyboard lower, perfect for use with your MacBook.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the wireless mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official Epomaker NT68 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

