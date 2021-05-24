Epomaker AK84S aluminium wireless mechanical keyboard $69

An affordable aluminium wireless mechanical keyboard has been launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the Epomaker AK84S. Supporting both Windows and Mac operating systems the keyboard is equipped with silicone keycaps and hotswapple Gateron or Proprietary Chocolate Switches depending on your preference.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $69 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Epomaker AK84S campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Epomaker AK84S wireless mechanical keyboard check out the project video below.

“The Epomaker AK84S was designed based on feedback from the community. We’ve made a keyboard that fits many different usage cases – from daily work to hardcore gaming. The AK84S comes with several variants: aluminium, full aluminum casing, or the bold acrylic case version. Compared with our previous keyboard, the Epomaker GK68XS, the AK84S is available in a more extensive range of options to let you have further control with customization.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the wireless mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official Epomaker AK84S crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

