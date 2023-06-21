Wireless meat thermometer hits Kickstarter

Chefs looking for an easy way to check the temperature of their meat when barbecuing or cooking in the kitchen. Might be interested in a new wireless meat thermometer which is launched via Kickstarter this month and already raised nearly $100,000 thanks to over 700 backers with still 23 days remaining.

The Wi-Fi enabled meat thermometer supports both 4G and 5G connectivity as well as featuring Bluetooth and a dual display mode. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices the food thermometer features multiple probe options and was fully funded in just a few minutes.

Early bird backing offers are now available for the fresh project from roughly $99 or £78 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the retail amount, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Discover our new ChefsTemp ProTemp Plus, the first WiFi and Bluetooth enabled thermometer with long-range compatibility for monitoring your cooking anywhere. Featuring a standalone temperature display on the charging stand and a mobile app, this innovative thermometer boasts an accuracy of +- 0.9° F/+- 0.5°C.”

How to use a meat thermometer

“The first unlimited 100% wireless meat thermometer. With wireless probes and a WiFi connection, the ChefsTemp ProTemp Plus gives you more versatility and makes precision cooking easier than ever. We designed the ProTemp Plus with Zirconia material to provide excellent thermal insulation and resistance to temperature up to 752 degrees Fahrenheit.”

If the ChefsTemp campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the ChefsTemp Wireless meat thermometer project look at the promotional video below.

“The integration of innovative built-in magnets and long-lasting rechargeable lithium batteries allows you to effortlessly attach the ProTemp Plus to compatible surfaces and gives you extended usage times without the need for constant battery replacements.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and material specifications for the Wireless meat thermometer, jump over to the official ChefsTemp crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals