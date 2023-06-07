KODY 29 personal cooking robot and sous chef

Anyone who would like a hand in the kitchen preparing food might be interested in a new personal cooking robot and sous chef in the form of the Kitchen Idea KODY 29. Offering 21 different cooking modes and a recipe book of over 1500 guided recipes. The easy-to-use cooking robot also features automatic cleaning fume free cooking and nutritional facts about each recipe it creates. Early bird incentives are now available for the originative project from roughly $539 or £434 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Whether you’re a seasoned cook or a novice, KODY 29 is the ideal kitchen assistant. It simplifies the cooking process, allowing you to prepare tasty and nutritious meals with minimal effort. Say hello to delicious, homemade meals with KODY 29! Enjoy cooking without the worry of lingering odors or soot-covered walls with our KODY29 fume-free technology. Our innovative system ensures the cooking oil never exceeds the smoke point, effectively preventing the formation of smoke and grease particles.”

Cooking robot

“KODY 29 is a cutting-edge cooking robot equipped with 21 distinct cooking modes and an extensive library of over 1,500 recipes. It can assist you in calculating nutrient values, cooking a wide range of dishes, and catering to various dietary habits and flavor preferences. KODY 29 brings together the expertise of a talented team of professional chefs to provide you with an unparalleled culinary experience. Our product features 10 adjustable heating levels that can simulate large, medium, and small fires, among others. This allows you to easily control the heating speed and achieve the desired temperature for your dishes.”

Assuming that the KODY 29 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the KODY 29 personal cooking robot sous chef project view the promotional video below.

“ith two automatic cleaning functions, the cleaning levels are different, in addition to Regular Cleaning to maintain the inside of the main pot, but also Deep Cleaning to remove stubborn food residues and stubborn stains on the bottom of the pot. A special PET cleaning brush made of plastic steel, not as sharp as steel wire, does not scratch the surface of objects as easily. But it is also more flexible and durable and can wipe off residues at high speed in water at a constant temperature.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the personal cooking robot sous chef, jump over to the official KODY 29 crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



