Cooler Master MasterMouse MM712 wireless gaming mouse

Cooler Master has this week introduced a new wireless optical mouse to its collection in the form of the MasterMouse MM712 Wireless. Announcing that the new addition will be available to purchase from March 16, 2023 onwards. The MM712 gaming mouse is equipped with a number of excellent features including a PixArt Optical sensor offering gamers an impressive 19,000 dpi resolution, 400 IPS instruction-rate, and 50 G acceleration.

Other features of the gaming mouse include two buttons that use optical switches rated for 70 million clicks combined with Teflon glide surfaces underneath and an overall design that weighs just 59 g and measures 116.5 mm x 62.4 mm x 38.3 mm in size. Unfortunately Cooler Master has not revealed any details on pricing as yet but sooner small information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always. The MM712 will be available in two different color variants either all black or white and gray.

MasterMouse MM712

“There’s no need to hit the black market for shady, performance enhancing gear. We’ve already outfitted your mouse right out of the box with PTFE feet, a common mod in enthusiast mice circles. We’d like to think of them more as mouse skates, providing the kind of effortless glide and premium responsiveness that you can’t find in other stock mice. And in case you’re wondering, these babies are pure, graded at more than 95% PTFE for an uncut boost to your movements.”

Wireless gaming mouse

“The MM712 is built for cord cutters and stubborn traditionalists alike. Operate the mouse in legacy wired mode, or ditch the cord for two types of wireless functionality: lag-free 2.4 GHz wireless or state-of-the-art Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. We don’t believe in level caps. So if we’re going to upgrade the look, we might as well upgrade the hardware too. The MM712 is outfitted with the latest pro-grade optical sensor, adjustable up to 19,000 DPI for superior responsiveness and accuracy — improved even further from our already awesome MM711.”

“The MM712 comes with LEDs in our logo for a splash of personality to your game. And it’s not just for flashy good looks either – the LEDs can also serve as a handy indicator for your currently assigned DPI.”

For more details on the new MasterMouse MM712 wireless gaming mouse jump over to the official Cooler Master website by following the link below.

Source : CM





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals