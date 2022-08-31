Logitech G502 X gaming mouse series launched

Logitech has this week launched its new G502 X, G502 X LightSpeed and G502 X Plus gaming mouse series making all three mice available in black and white colorways. The G502 X also comes equipped with the HERO 25K high-precision gaming sensor, offering a 1-1 ratio accuracy at sub-micron levels and zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration. Exclusive to Logitech G, all G502 X models come with the all-new LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches offering ”speed and reliability, as well as precise actuation with crisp response” says Logitech.

“The G502 X touts a redesigned, reversible and removable DPI-shift button to accommodate a wide variety of hand sizes and grip styles, a redesigned scroll wheel with higher stability and reduced weight, while retaining the G502’s iconic dual hyper-fast infinite scroll and precise ratchet modes, USB-C charging for wireless versions, as well as a thin-wall exoskeleton for weight reduction and maximum rigidity.”

Logitech G502 X gaming mouse series

“LIGHTFORCE is a revolutionary microswitch technology that combines the benefits of optical switches with the important actuation feel of mechanical switches that gamers love. Optical switches offer fast speed, performance and good reliability over the life of the mouse. LIGHTFORCE uses galvanic contact parts within the switch that operate just like mechanical switches, to maintain that crisp feeling. The result is optical and mechanical triggers engineered in unison, delivering the ultimate gaming performance. LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches provide reliable, ultra low latency optical actuation combined with the best attributes of crisp, tactile mechanical clicks.”

“The G502 X PLUS model comes with LIGHTSYNC RGB with the following features, flowing 8-LED lighting that is customizable and adapts as the user plays, startup and power-down effects, and battery optimization through active play detection.”

For more information on the new Logitech G502 X gaming mouse series jump over to the official product pages by following the link below.

Source : Logitech

