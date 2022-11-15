HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 wireless gaming headset $50

HyperX has today announced shipping has now started for its new wireless gaming headset in the form of the Cloud Stinger 2. Capable of providing up to 20 hours of wireless gameplay the new headset features 50 mm drivers, combined with DTS Headphone X virtual spatial audio. Providing gamers with an immersive 7.1 audio environment to enjoy complete with easy access controls located on the earcup. As well as a swivel-to-mute, noise-canceling flexible microphone, designed to reduced background noise and clearer voice quality.

“The new Cloud Stinger 2 wireless provides gamers with quality design and comfort and an amazing DTS Headphone:X audio experience at an affordable price point without cable interference,” said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. “Cloud Stinger 2 wireless gaming headset is an excellent option for gamers that desire a more immersive in-game experience with the freedom and flexibility to play without cables.”

Cloud Stinger 2 wireless gaming headset

“Cutting wires without compromising user-experience, Cloud Stinger 2 wireless adds a new option to the popular HyperX Cloud Stinger lineup. Keeping in line with the essentials of the latest refined Cloud Stinger 2, the new wireless version offers more flexibility with up to 20 hours of wireless freedom in addition to great sound and lightweight comfort under 300 g. The headset also comes equipped with earcups that rotate 90 degrees for a flexible fit around the neck while taking breaks.”

Source : HyperX





