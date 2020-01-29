Inkplate 6 wireless e-paper display 3D printed cases now available for $15

If you don’t own a 3D printer but have already helped fund the Inkplate 6 wireless enabled e-paper display from e-radionica, you’ll be pleased to know that the previously mentioned 3D printed enclosures are now available to add to your pledge for an extra $15. No additional import fees or shipping costs are associated with the Inkplate 6 3D printed casing and each one will be printed on demand by the team at e-radionica. Who have already started powering up their 3D printers to start producing the 3D printed enclosures.

“If you already purchased an Inkplate 6 and want to add a 3D-printed enclosure, please let Crowd Supply know by reaching out through the campaign page and providing your order number. They’ll upgrade your order (and charge you the additional $15). The enclosure will be black, and will consist of two pieces secured to one another by four screws. Our campaign is ending soon, but we remain open to whatever questions or suggestions you might have. And thanks again for all the support. We look forward to shipping out your Inkplate!”

Specifications of the Inkplate 6 Wi-Fi enabled e-paper display include :

A ESP32 WROVER module at the heart of Inkplate 6

– A dual-core microprocessor

– 8 MB of RAM

– 4 MB of flash

– Integrated Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 4.0 (BLE)

Physical Interface:

– Three capacitive touch pads

– Hardware power switch

– One LED battery indicator

– Hardware reset button

Connectors: Micro USB, easyC, and GPIO

Wired Connectivity: USB, I²C, and SPI

USB to UART converter: CH340C

Storage: MicroSD card reader

Power Management:

– Based on Texas Instruments (TI) TPS65186

– MCP73831 lithium battery charger with a standard JST connector

Temperature Sensor: Internal TPS65186

Source: Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals